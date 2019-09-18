Speech to Text for Mayor Battle Announcement

waay 31's ashley carter spoke with him about the possibility of a veto override. tommy battle, mayor of hsv: "i wanted to tell you, i'm ready to go for the fourth term" mayor tommy battle told a room full of his supporters about all the good things happening in huntsville...and how he sees the future being even brighter. tommy battle, mayor of hsv: "we have a great city we want to take the chance to make it better and that what we're looking for" and his supporters agree aladin beshar, battle supporter: "mr. tommy battle has made this city one of the best cities to live in." over the past couple of months...the mayor and city council have been going back and forth over how much they should be paid. last friday...the mayor issued a second veto after council members voted again, to boost his 132-thousand dollar a year salary by 33-percent. city council members would get significant increases as well. those raises would go into effect, after the 20-20 election. the mayor has said he does not want the increase because he feels like serving the public is payment enough. council president devyn keith, who told waay 31 he has enough votes to override the veto ... told us if the mayor felt the increase was too much....he can donate it to charity we asked mayor battle about that today. tommy battle, mayor of hsv: "people didn't elect me to come in and fight with council members, i'm not going to fight with council members. i put out my statement when i did the veto and i'll let it stand." mayor battle didn't address the issue of giving his salary boost to charity, if re- elected. but he told us he can work with council, even though they have different philosophies. tommy battle, mayor of hsv: "we have to work together as a cohesive group" look live: if the city council does override his veto, mayor battle can't veto the measure again. council could vote on that at their meeting next week. reporting in huntsville....ash ley carter...waay 31 news.