Speech to Text for Superintendent Will Take New Job In TN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight ... we're hearing from the out-going superitendent of limestone county schools. tom sisk will become director of schools in bristol, tennessee. waay 31's shosh- bedrosian spoke with him about the accomplishment s he's most proud of, and what's next. tom sisk tells me the bristol tennessee board of education is looking to expand their career and technical program. sisk said they hired him for that reason. tom sisk, superintendent of limestone county schools "bristol is struggling with their career tech program and they want someone who has a vision and a passion for it and it's a new challenge" sisk told me during his 8 years as superintendent, he expanded their career and technical school into the the largest in alabama with over 25 different programs. sisk, "we want to expand career and technical education and i am a big proponent of that." last year, sisk was being considered for another position in hawkins county, tennessee but said it didn't work out. during his time at limestone county schools, sisk was asked to resign over several controversies. the naacp asked him to step down after he questioned what the organization does. sisk tells me a lot of people have reached out to wish him good luck, but also realizes some may be happy about it. tom sisk, "it's made it difficult and i'm sure it's making some people happy that i'm leaving" frank crafts, lives in limestone county "i felt like he always had the students best interest at heart" sisk said none of the controversies factored into him leaving the position. reporting in limestone co sb waay 31 news tom sisk will continue to work through october 31st. his new