09/18/19 Evening Weather

were happy to be part of the training. we're off to the hottest start to september on record. when you take the average of each afternoon high over the past 18 days, sept. 2019 beats out the first 18 days of sept. 1939. finally, the heat will let up a bit for the next few days. while it won't exactly be cool, temperatures will be quite a bit closer to average, meaning highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s starting friday. behind a dry cold front, you should notice a difference thursday. clouds increase a bit and temperatures only make it to the upper 80s during the afternoon. as more comfortable air continues to filter into the area, it will be even better early friday and saturday as lows drop to the lower 60s. while temperatures are improving, the precip situation isn't. over the next 7 days, the most rain we can hope for is a tenth of an inch. that's the 7 day rain total forecast...at most. rain chances are up to 20% monday as a cold front approaches, but the ridge of high pressure dominating the southeast will weaken the front to the point of only producing isolated showers and storms over the valley upon its arrival. a fire danger advisory remains in effect for the entire state of alabama until appreciable rainfall occurs.