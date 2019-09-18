Speech to Text for Meeting Set To Discuss Removal Of School Buildings

cards. in a matter of minutes ... a public meeting will start at alabama a&m where they will discuss their plan to remove several campus buildings. waay 31's ashley carter explains what buildings are on the chopping block, and why. dan and najahe...officials at a&m told me buildings like this one have been vacant for about 25 years....they told me they serve no purpose and they only make a beautiful campus look a lot less attractive. <pkg kevon hughes-fleming, student: "they should be making more walk spaces for the students because the buildings it's like their empty it's no point of using them." kevon hughes-fleming says it's about time alabama a-and-m university tears down the more than five vacant building on campus. facilities manager brian shipp told me the buildings have been around since the 1950's, and it would cost too much to repair them. shipp says the university always tries to repurpose older buildings, but most of the ones they're tearing down are old residential halls with community showers. brian shipp, alabama a&m this year, a-and-m started the semester with a housing shortage .about 130-students didn't have a place to stay. so far, they've not told us about long-term plans for more housing. we'll be at the meeting tonight