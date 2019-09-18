Speech to Text for Community Reacts To Courthouse Shooting

stations and courthouses. as you can imagine ... the shooting was the talk of scottsboro. the courthouse is right in the middle of downtown ... with people coming and going all day. today, was the exception. those courthouse doors have been locked ever since the shooting. waay31s sierra phillips has been at the scene all afternoon. she joins us now with reaction from the community. sierra? in the last few hours i've seen at least 10 people head up and test the door for themselves. one woman who works nearby told me she heard multiple gunshots just after 10:00 this morning, but she couldn't be sure exactly how many. she also said she saw a few people run outside to the front lawn looking extremely upset. the courthouse is shut down until tomorrow morning, so everyone who came here has been turned away. sylvia hartbarger was one of them ... she told me today was the day she was finally going to get street legal. i'm glad i wasn't here, but it kind of upsets me i can't get my tags....i've been stopped 4 times for no tag. hopefully sylvia can get back down here tomorrow. just inside the courthouse doors, you'll see one metal detector entrance with an armed deputy. the jackson county sheriff's office is also located on the first floor. people told me although this situation does scare them, they feel safer knowing how deputies handled it. reporting live in scottsboro, sierra phillips, waay31 news.