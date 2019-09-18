Clear

Courthouse Closed After Shooting

Sydney Martin discusses what she has learned about the investigation of the shooting at the Jackson County courthouse.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith

Speech to Text for Courthouse Closed After Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sherman. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31 has been on the scene since shortly after it happened. we have team coverage for you tonight out of scottsboro. we start with reporter sydney martin ... sydney, what have you been able to learn about the investigation. dan, najahe- i've learned the man who was shot was in surgery at huntsville hospital, at last check. agents with the state bureau of investigation are in charge of this investigation. i've seen them out here all day collecting evidence and talking with witnesses, but in the last i've seen them pack up and leave. we watched them comb through the suspect's truck
Huntsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events