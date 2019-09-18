Speech to Text for Huntsville International Airport holds full-scale emergency exercise

new details. we're hearing from first responders in madison county after a full-scale emergency response training exercise. the exercise was at huntsville international airport where more than 60 people volunteered as victims. waay 31's rodneya ross was at the exercise and has a look at how this helps first responders prepare for the unexpected. ll :, the scene today is a plane crash and this bus right here this is actually what they're using as the plane and if we take a walk around you can see all the first responders responding to people who were on the plane when it crashed and they're working now to get help. this is what they would do in a real life situation. nats vo the exercise began with a barrel being set on fire to simulate a fire that would happen when a plane crashes. within minutes first responders arrived on scene to help the victims. sot wesley ogle "exercises like this allow us the opportunity to find where the problems are before we have a real world event." vo the victims injuries ranged from minor to critical...some even had jet fuel on them and had to be decontaminated. sot susan mcdougal "i am unresponsive. my pulse is not really there and when they tilt my head i'm not really breathing. so i think i'm just gonna be dead on the scene." vo first responders worked to triage the victims. those with green bands have minor injuries and can wait for care. those with yellow bands have more serious injuries but aren't life-threatening. and those with red bands need immediate care. some victims were transported to huntsville hospital. wesley ogle "we were able to transport multiple patients to local hospitals and get immediate treatment. everything went very well." vo huntsville airport is required to do a full-scale training like this one every three years. i talked to a captain with the madison fire department who told me they learn something new every year. captain doug hill "communicating with the incident commander a little bit more. that's what i learned this time would be a little bit better." vo volunteer victims told me they think this exercise is great for those who protect and serve..and they're happy be apart of their training. sot jeri pride and eloise stoddart "we're very excited to be here." "what an experience." "it's a privilege, you know." vo after the exercise ended, first responders discussed how the day went and what they could do better next time. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.