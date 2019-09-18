Speech to Text for Marshall County deputies taking extra precautions with inmate road crews during heatwave

the prolonged heatwave is taking its toll on all of us. a dozen marshall county inmates spent 7-hour shifts ... cleaning up county roads. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to find out how they keep their cool under the hot sun. kirkland- "i've had a couple of times i have them say, yeah boss its just too hot." it may be hot outside, but marshall county inmates and deputies are taking to the streets to clean up the county. for the first year, thanks to funding from the county commission, crews of 4 to 6 inmates head out on weekdays to pick up litter. the crews are made up of non- violent, non-flight risk offenders ,and they're teamed with a deputy. kirkland- "normally my job is sit up here, watch for traffic make sure nobody hits them watch these guys and make sure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing." because the program is in its first year, this is the first summer they've been doing it. deputy josh kirkland told me it's been a hot one. kirkland- "it does get hot out here for these guys." that's why deputies pay extra attention to inmates and if they're not feeling well they can take a break. overall the group takes more frequent water breaks, especially in the air conditioned truck. kirkland- "we take a 30 minute lunch break in the shade somewhere, just do out best to keep them cool." ll- "the program is voluntary and inmates can head out up to 5 times a week. reporting in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news." jail deputies say during high temperatures inmates are