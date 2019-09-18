Speech to Text for Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to seek re-election

gun. new information on the 20-20 elections. huntsville mayor tommy battle is now officially seeking re-election. battle launched his campaign this afternoon for a fourth term as mayor. before winning his first term in 2008 -- he was a small business owner. in his last two elections -- battle won by more than 80 percent of the vote. at the event -- we asked mayor battle again about city council voting him a pay raise. he once again told us he has different views from the council on the issue. we asked him about the council president's plan to override his veto of the raise earlier this week. he said he'd only answer questions about the event we were there to cover. he instructed our reporter to contact his office to set up an interview. we did and his office told us the mayor doesn't plan to comment further. last week - council president devyn keith told us if the mayor doesn't want to accept the 40-thousand dollar raise, he