Woman charged in Lauderdale County with capital murder of ex-husband

dot com. najahe a breaking news update out of lauderdale county. we just learned the name of the woman charged with killing her ex-husband. investigators said peggy hall shot and killed randall bobo in his home in the green hill community. that's near the state line. waay 31's breken terry joins us from the lauderdale county detention center -- where hall will be booked in on a capital murder charge. investigators just told me peggy sue hall will be booked into the lauderdale county detention center and they plan on adding more charges in the future. since she is in the process of being booked in we don't have her mugshot yet. this is the crime scene on county road 130 where the shooting happened around 8:30 this morning. it was a large crime scene spanning some three homes. investigators cleared the scene just over an hour ago. everyone who lives in this area are family and told waay31 it was a domestic disagreement that lead to bobo being shot, but a motive is not clear yet. neighbors told us they are shaken up. mallory hosnpr 0:12 lives on country road 130 my first thought was i prayed for the family. my second was ya know that's really close to home. me: and it was concerning? hospnr: very concerning. investigators told us some children may have witnessed the shooting and that will play into the charges this woman could be facing. live in flo bt waay31. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within last 50 minutes --huntsville police confirmed --second arrest made in a deadly labor day shooting --police arrested breon humphrey-sallings --charged with murder --death of latryl williams --westlake apartments on sparkman drive --rushed to hospital where he died