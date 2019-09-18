Speech to Text for Jackson County Courthouse closed after shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a live picture of the jackson county courthouse - closed this afternoon after a deputy shot a man who tried to get inside with a gun! thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31 was the first station to bring you live coverage from the scene this morning. our team coverage begins with sydney martin ... sydney, what have you learned about the suspect? dan, najahe- investigators haven't told us his name, or how badly the shooting injured him. we do know the deputy who shot him is on paid leave this afternoon, which is standard procedure in cases like this. take a look at the video as state bureau of investigation agents exited the north side of the courthouse with bags of evidence. this is the entrance all visitors have to come through and where jackson county deputies run security. sheriff chuck phillips said a man entered the courthouse this morning with a gun. he exchanged words with a deputy and when the man tried to draw his weapon ... the deputy shot him. one woman told us she knows people who work inside the courthouse and knows it was a difficult morning for all of them. diane widgeon, lives in jackson county,"i pray for everyone at the courthouse that they are okay, and i'm sure they are. but i just pray for them and that they will overcome this and be okay." the man who was shot by the deputy was airlifted to huntsville hospital.... again, we don't know his name or condition. we also don't know the name of the deputy involved. the state bureau of investigation is hasn't released any additional information this afternoon. the courthouse is expected to reopen thursday morning. live in jackson county sm waay 31 news. the jackson county commission chairman told waay 31 he was on his way to montgomery for a conference when he got the call about the shooting. he told us he immediately turned around. the crime scene tape may be gone now, many of the 70 people who work inside the courthouse might have a difficult time dealing with what happened. that's why jackson county officials are offering counseling to those who need it. guffey- "i've called several of them and they are upset. some of them being the first time they've been involved in anything like this its a trying time for them, but we're just trying to get them the counseling they need and reassure them its going to be okay." the courthouse is set to open tomorrow morning at the normal time. shortly after the shooting - waay 31 started looking into security measures at other county courthouses. within the last 2 years -- at least 2 counties have updated certain systems to keep people safe. in madison county -- x-ray machines at the east entrance of the courthouse were upgraded in 2017. they're higher-tech -- and allow officers to have a clearer view of what people are bringing in. in morgan county that year -- officials voted to add barricades in front of the courthouse, along with x-ray scanners for the 2nd floor entrance.