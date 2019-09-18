Clear
BREAKING NEWS Scottsboro Fire Chief: One person shot by deputy at Jackson County Courthouse Full Story

Shooting in Jackson county courthouse

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Shooting in Jackson county courthouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. authorities are on scene at the jackson county courthouse in scottsboro -- where someone was shot by a sheriff's deputy. waay 31's sydney martin just arrived. sydney what can you tell us right now? waay 31 has multiple reporters in scottsboro right now. we'll be hearing from them throughout the show
