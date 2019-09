Speech to Text for One Man Dead , One Woman In Custody

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news out of lauderdale county. right now a homicide investigating is underway on county road 130 north of killen. that's near the tennessee state line. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the scene. breken what can you tell us?