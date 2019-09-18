Speech to Text for Airport Training Exercise

blunt force trauma. happening today -- first responders across madison county -- and surrounding aeras -- will participate in a full scale emergency response excerise at the huntsville international airport. the training exercise is to give first repsonders an opportunity to practice their training in a controlled environment. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us from the airport now with a closer look at today's training. pat..marie...in just a couple of hours 100 volunteers will arrive here to the airport to get wound make-up to help them get in character as crash victims. that's because today first responders will respond to the scene of a simulated plane crash to make sure they're ready in the case of a real emergency. participating today will be huntsville fire and police, madison fire and police, huntsville emergency management services inc, huntsville hospital and more. we talked to the hemsi spokesman who told us they've been doing this training for over a decade and it helps them learn where they need to improve. i will be at that training today and will bring you a full report on waay 31 later in the day. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.