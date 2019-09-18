Speech to Text for Fire Danger Advisory

pat...marie... first off, i just want to show you how dry the grass is here... it's brittle and when i move my hand through it, you can hear it crunch and see dust come off. this dryness is making wildfires more likely to happen in alabama. the forestry commission tells us in the last month firefighters have battled 192 wildfires... and over over 2,000 acres have been burned across the state. killen volunteer firefighters told us normal fires can be intensified by the hot, dry conditions outside. firefighters say any friction that creates a spark in this weather can start a brush fire. they say careless smokers and even flat tires and trailer safety chains that are dragging the ground are igniting fires. one killen volunteer firefighter says people need to be safe and aware of how dangerous the dry heat is. just don't burn find another means of handling the situation you would normally handle with a controlled fire. he forestry commission tells us they will lift the advisory or cancel it depending on rainfall amounts for the counties. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.