Speech to Text for Health care for Slain Officer's Family

news. new details this morning.. lawmakers in montgomery want to do their part to help families of fallen officers. the family left behind is sometimes left without health insurance. that's why representative allen treadaway is working on a bill to provide health care for the surviving spouse and children. he hopes the bill will be ready by the 20-20 legislative session... this came just one day after tuscaloosa officer dornell cousette was killed