Speech to Text for Madison County Commission Meeting

happening today-- the madison county leaders are discussing the creation of a new committee! waay 31's casey albritton has details on what the new group will be in charge of. casey? pat...marie... this morning commission members here at the madison county courthouse will be discussing a new madison county cemetery rehabilitation authority board... this comes a little more than one week after an investigation began at one of huntsville's oldest cemeteries. the man who owns property at richards cemetery could face criminal charges-- for removing or damaging graves and grave markers. right now the investigation is ongoing-- to determine if the historic cemetery was unlawfully disturbed. richards cemetery dates back to the mid 1800s.... and according to the alabama historical commission... in order to build on historical land, you must have a permit to restore, preserve or relocate human burial remains. the agenda for today says the commission will be announcing appointments to the cemetery authority's board of directors. i'll be heading to that meeting a little later this morning-- and we'll bring you more details about the new cemetery rehabilitation authority board later today. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31