Speech to Text for MCS Superintendent Candidates

the madison county school district is one step closer to filling the open superintendent position. at last night's board meeting- the five finalists for the job were announced. now it's up to the board to select one of them for the role. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with a look at who the finalists are. good morning pat and marie...all five of the finalists are from right here in alabama -- four of them from north alabama. these five finalists were chosen from a pool of more than 40 applicants by the alabama association of school boards. take a look at your screen... these are the five candidates now vying for hte position of superintendent of madison county schools. all five of them have a background in education. anthony bucker is the supervisor for jackson county schools. while dr. greg dejarnette works with the state department of education. then you have dr. tim gunn who is the russelville city schools superintendent. a current madison county schools employee -- allen perkins -- he is the director of equity and innovation. and last, but certainly, not least there is morgan county schools deputy superintendent edward willis. now that the five finalists have been announced the board will begin setting up one- on-one interviews with each candidate as early as monday. the board of education is going to be very diligent, very serious about this. they want the right person in that spot tim hall also told us there's no set timeline for the board to make a decision on one of the candidates and it is possible that they don't select one of the five at all. the candidates will all start meeting with the board over the next two weeks. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. rodneya -- we cant help but notice interim superintendent doctor mark minsky isnt on the list. any idea why?