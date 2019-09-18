Speech to Text for 2020 National Champion Trophy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state legislature passed last may. listen up all you college football fans! while your team makes its journey through the season -- the 2020 national championship is making it's own journey to north alabama! today -- - the 2020 national championship trophy will be on display for fans in madison! it will be at the kroger on wall triana highway. you'll have a chance to see and take photos with the 23 karat gold -- bronze -- and stainless steel trophy. it will be on display from 4 to 6