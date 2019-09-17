Speech to Text for Finalists announced for Madison County Superintendent

new details tonight -- waay 31 is looking into the background of the five finalists selected for the position of madison county school superintendent. we are also learning what comes next in the selection process. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. take a look at your screen. these are the five candidates. 4 of the 5 are from north alabama and currently work in local school districts! waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the madison county schools office with what's next in the search process. steven.... the madison county board of education members will start meeting with each candidate, one at a time, starting on monday. the school board says more than 40 applicants from across the country wanted this position. now, we are closer to finding who will lead a school district of almost 20,000 students. tim hall - madison county schools spokesperson "the board of education is going to be very diligent, very serious about this. they want the right person in that spot" madison county schools spokesperson tim hall says these next few weeks will be focused on finding the new leader for the school district. in july, the school board named dr. mark minskey interim superintendent after matt massey resigned to become president of the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering. but dr. minksey will step back into his original role. take sot: tim hall - madison county schools spokesperson "you didn't see dr. mark minskey's name on that list. dr. minskey chose not to apply to become superintendent of madison county schools" take graphic: the five finalists are all from alabama.... 4 of them specifically from north alabama. anthony buckner is currently a supervisor for jackson county schools. dr. greg dejarnett works with the state department of education. dr. tim guinn is the assistant superintendent of russellville city schools. allen perkins is currently the director of equity and innovation for madison county schools, a familiar face to everyone in the school district. finally, edward willis is the deputy superintendent for morgan county schools. one parent hopes the new superintendent can fix one thing. take sot: steven renfrow - parent "i would like to see some of the student teacher ratio lowered a little bit... lower the size of some of the larger schools" all five candidates will start to make their case to the school board in the next two weeks. hall says there is no specific timeline of when a candidate will be picked. take sot: tim hall - madison county schools spokesperson "and they could convene, wednesday or thursday, the very 1st of october and say hey we know who that is, we know the individual, we know who we want to be the next leader of our school system" hall tells me even though there are 5 candidates, there is a chance none of them are picked as the next superintendent! in that case, it would be back to the drawing board of finding new candidates. reporting live in madison -- sd --