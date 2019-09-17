Clear

Friend remembers Madison County man who died in motorcycle accident

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events