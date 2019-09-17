Speech to Text for Law Enforcement Search For Robbery Suspects

brand new details reveal just how terrifying this robbery was for a metro p- c-s clerk. tonight we've learned the two robbers tied her up, before they left the store with cash. multiple agencies in madison and limestone counties are investigating six different robberies in the past month. no arrests have been made. in some cases, customers have been put in dangerous situations. waay 31's sydney martin shows you what you can do, to protect yourself. dan, najahe- this family dollar is one of the six stores that was recently robbed..the robbery here happening in broad daylight. the madison county sheriff's office told me you should always be aware of your surroundings..and if you're close to your car try to start your alarm to scare the robbers away. geoffrey ryan, customer, "i actually went in 10 minutes after they reopened that day. yes, i was startled and a little bit nervous." geoffrey ryan told me he shops at the family dollar that was robbed in august multiple times a day. geoffrey ryan, customer, "i know a lot of employees over the years because i go in so much. one of the employees had to go home she just couldn't handle it." the robbery he's talking about was caught on surveillance camera. you see two men inside the store point a gun at the cashier and rob her. huntsville police tell me they think the same two men might be involved in friday's robbery at a metro p-c-s in south huntsville . the employee held at gunpoint in this video was also tied up before the robbers left. during another robbery in madison on monday-- verizon employees and a customer were also held at gunpoint and ziptied by the robbers. lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office " what you take away from it is probably going to leave you traumatized. and you may have to follow up with some type of counseling because it is traumatic to have somebody point some type of weapon at you." no physical injuries have been reported in any of the robberies, but madison county lieutenant donny shaw says the emotional injuries can last a long time. ryan says, he stays alert when he shops, and he has a game plan. geoffrey ryan, customer, "if i can get out of there and call 911 i would do it." both customers and police are eager to get the suspects behind bars. geoffrey ryan, customer, "theyal think they're bullet proof their luck will run out. the police and sheriff's will find them eventually." lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office"we want you to stop. and eventually we are going to discover who you are and arrest you and stop your activities." tonight both the madison county and limestone county sheriff's offices along with huntsville police and athens police are looking for anyone who may know the people behind the robberies to come forward. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.