Speech to Text for LawCall: Paying an Attorney

to a show on point we pull some out. and we'll have some email questions here tonight. getting us started, tommy siniard is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here >> tommy siniard: good to be here how are you. >> sharon doviet: doing well. people worry about paying a lawyer. lawyers can be expensive. if you need a lawyer, how do you pay them? >> tommy siniard: it depends on the type of law and there's several ways lawyers charge. there's fixed flat rate fees like our friend sarah taggart who does conviction charges, flat rate for eviction. people that do criminal work typically have a flat rate charge going in, and that -- most of the time none of that is refundable even if it's dismissed earlier than you think. because there's a flat rate fee. divorce lawyers such as yourself, most charge on an hourly basis with a retainer. that means some money upfront and you work against that retainer on a fixed hourly fee. we do contingency fee work. we don't get paid unless and until we win. it's on a percentage. and that's in the personal injury realm. you can't do a contingent fee on getting someone acquitted or getting their child in a custody dispute or even what sarah is doing, that can't be a contingency. what we do is contingent and there's no pay to us unless and until we recover. and there's other ways, but generally