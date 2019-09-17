Speech to Text for Hydrofest Brings In More Than $2 Million

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight for speed boat enthusiasts ... hydrofest will return to guntersville! the event this summer brought in millions of dollars to the city! waay31s sierra phillips shows us what to expect next year. ll- "right now the city and county are planning for hydrofest 2020 here in guntersville. a lot of money goes into the event with boat races, vendors, and an outdoor expo, but i learned today a lot of money comes out of the event too with more than 2 million dollars of revenue and even more expected for next year." coley- "there's a lot of excitement, a lot of out of town folks come through." the marshall county convention and visitors bureau says twenty thousand people came to hydrofest this year. nat pop bureau president katy norton says they're just getting started. norton- "we are just completely excited to have it come back for year 3." norton says they expect even more people to come to lake guntersville in 2020 and that means more money in the city's and county's pocket. norton- "they eat in our restaurants, they shop in our shops, they have a good time here." nearby hotels were also booked in 2019. coley- "its a booming town." how well the event does seems to depend on the weather, in 2018 numbers were slightly lower because of heavy rain. this year-- there was some rain, but not enough to impact turnout. no matter the weather, the event attracts people from across the country. the convention bureau says 24- states were represented and people who work at local restaurants tell me business booms when the boats hit the water. marshall county resident donald coley told me he's planning on going in 2020. coley- "see what its all about,it should be good." in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.