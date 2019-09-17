Speech to Text for Tax Collectors Send Out Courtesy Notes

starting tomorrow -- homeowners will start to see notices about their property taxes being due. but the tax collector's office doesn't want you to worry. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the madison county tax collector on the importance of this notice. starting wednesday morning through the end of this month, if you check your mailbox and see this... don't throw it out! it's not a bill or a statement. it's a notice reminding you how much you owe this year in property taxes! lynda hall, tax collector "basically the important thing to remember is to read the notice," lynda hall is the madison county tax collector and she told me many people don't pay much attention to this notice.. but your property taxes are due october first... and if they're not paid by january first you could face late fees. vera duvall, homeowner "you have to keep record because everyone is so busy in their life these days," vera duvall has lived in several homes over the course of her life and say it's important to keep a copy of everything. she told me most people have an account set up through their mortgage that will pay their property taxes for them. but she keeps a copy just in case. vera duvall, homeowner "just stash it back and be able to find it because eventually i can guarantee you, it'll come up and be needed," in 2018, hall told me she collected over 200-million dollars in taxes... this year, she's expecting to collect nearly 20-million more. she says if you have any concerns... reach out as soon as you receive your notice. lynda hall, tax collector "if they have any questions, problems they don't understand, don't wait until the last minute to call because if there is a way to correct it, it takes time," hall also said if you're a new homeowner it may have the previous owner's name on it... but it is still your responsibility to make sure everything is up to date. she told me you can call... email... or come to the office in person for any questions you may have. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news this year...the satellite locations available are at 100 plaza boulevard... parkway place mall in huntsville... and flint river crossing