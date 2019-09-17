Speech to Text for Fire Danger Advisory For All Alabama Counties

good evening -- i'm dan shaffer. i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's breken terry is in killen tonight to show us what firefighters are urging people to do. ook live: you see this large brush i'm in. well in a matter of seconds this whole field could burn because of these drought-like conditions. the forestry commission said in the last month firefighters have battled 192 wildfires across the state. phillips- this type of weather condition is the time we see this the most this time of year due to the high heat and drought season we've had the past few months. killen volunteer firefighter chris phillips told waay31 he's been on too many brush fires to count in his 25 year career. this month he's been on two. phillips- the last fire i responded to that was started in a corn field by harvesting equipment was a seven department response for what would normally be a very small fire but the heat conditions required the extra personnel. phillips said any friction that creates a spark in these dry, hot conditions can cause a brush fire. and it can spread in no time. phillips- we're seeing careless smokers throughout the state from discarding cigarette butts that are creating fires. there's even been reported cases of equipment flat tires and trailer safety chains that are dragging the ground that are igniting fires on the side of the road that are spreading at an unusual rate. that's why alabama forestry commission issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties, asking people not to do any outdoor burning. phillips says, you need to be safe and aware. phillips- just don't burn find another means of handling the situation you would normally handle with a controlled fire. look live tag: the forestry commission said more than 2,000 acres have burned from brush fires in alabama in the last 30-days. in lauderdale county bt waay31.