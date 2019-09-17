Clear
Effort happening to bring imagination library to Madison County

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

waiting to hear back. a mom is on a mission to bring dolly parton's "imagination library" to madison county. the program gives kids a free book every month, from birth through age five. anyone can sign up, and it's free regardless of income. in order to get a system started here they'll need corporate or individual sponsors. it's 30-dollars a year for every child who signs up. "hannah may" is taking to facebook to drum up support and says the program is needed to boost early learning skills. "it's a great opportunity to give our community a head start above others. i think with parents being able to interact with their children on a daily basis, as far as reading and teaching colors, and shapes and stuff like that would be a great advantage for our education system," may told us they'd like to start sending out books next month ... but
