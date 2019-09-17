Speech to Text for Athens-Limestone County Public Library looking at cutting back hours, programs after loosing some fu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details. this afternoon...offi cials at the athens- limestone county public library are having to cut back hours and programs after losing some of their funding! waay 31's ashley carter spoke with library officials today who say the decision could impact the entire community. people i talked with tell me this library is more than just a place to grab a good book. they say it's a place the community uses to spend time together. pkg: laura poe, assistant director athens-limestone public library: "my heart, it broke." laura poe has worked at the athens-limestone public library for 11 years..and says this place is much more than just a job to her. that's why she's heartbroken that the county commission decided to cut their funding by 30-thousand dollars for the upcoming year. laura poe, assistant director athens-limestone public library: "we have so many resources for people looking for jobs, for computers -how to use them, skills that people need going back into the workforce. there's so much we have to offer and this cut it's gonna hurt." she says for the past 10 years, they've received 80-thousand dollars in funding from the commission.....even though they ask for about 135-thousand. during monday's meeting....the commission decided to only approve the library for 50- thousand dollars for the upcoming year. poe says this will also cause them to lose some of their state funding.. poe says because of the cut...they may have to get rid of some of the programs and services they offer...decrease the amount of hours they're open....and reduce employees hours. one patron told me when he was disappointed when he found out about the budget cut. craig beasley, patron: "this is the one place where you can come where if you look at everything here it's to be shared it's a sharing place with computers with books with the programs they put on, and you're going to lose that ability to share. poe says she is waiting to hear why the commission cut their funding...but until then, the staff says they're going to keep doing the best they can. ambre hyatt, assistant youth service director: "we're really sad to hear about the budget decisions, but we are going to do our best to provide our best to our patrons still, no matter what happens." and that is why business still continued as usual on tuesday. reporting in limestone county...ashley carter waay 31 news we've reached out to the limestone county commission to ask why they cut some of the library's funding... we are