Speech to Text for Madison property tax officially approved

new details. this afternoon, the madison city council approved the 12-mill property tax increase that goes to the school district. the council counted all the votes including provisional ballots. they determined 63- hundred voters were in favor of the increase. more than 27-hundred voters were against the tax. the city plans on building a new elementary school and middle school using the additional revenue from the property tax increase.