Speech to Text for Drake State College partners with local dealership to offer incentives to students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

property tax increase. drake state college and a local car dealership are partnering to offer auto technician students incentives to complete their schooling. the general manager of "frank williams dealership" told waay 31 he had a lot of applicants who only completed two semesters of school. he says that forced him to teach them everything they had not learned. drake state noticed students were dropping out because they needed jobs to survive. that's when they created a program giving students paid internships while earning their degree. after graduation, they'll be placed in a job. "the parntership's gonna consist of internship, curriculum from the manufacturer, job placement, vehicles we're gonna supply, also tools. and create a pipeline between students and our business in terms of automotive." the students have the option to graduate "brand certified." that means they'll have certifications to work on specific cars