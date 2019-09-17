Speech to Text for A/C units breaking down at Marshall County Jail

the heat is causing serious concerns in marshall county - where the air conditioning at the jail is "hit or miss." waay31s sierra phillips is live at the jail were she learned the a-c is breaking down just about every day. sierra? for the 240 inmates and 85 staff just inside in the marshall county jail-- it's got to be brutal. i want you to take a look behind me-- what's going on right now should help. crews are working to upgrade the roof and once that is done new a/c units are headed inside, but that could take weeks. prance- "the heat has take a toll on everything." mechanic johnny prance stays busy at the marshall county jail where decades old air conditioning units and refrigerators are melting under pressure. prance- "anything that's heat related, we are having problems with, its been tough to keep that stuff going." if the air conditioning unit does break, and prance can't get it fixed deputies say they'll call in more mechanics from the county. last month when a unit broke temperatures reached 85 degrees in the front office and the jail. prance says a part of the unit breaks at least twice a week. prance- "there's something every day." staff is having to get creative to beat the heat---- the units you're looking at now are supplementary. they'll cool down a room while taking pressure off the main unit. when it comes to inmates, jail chief matt cooper told me they take precautions to keep them safe. cooper- "if its too hot for them to go out, if its raining, because its an open air rec area, if its snowing or too cold, we don't send them out." cooper says the outdoor area is pretty well shaded and inmates have the option to stay in. they also get more water than usual, and have the option to shower more often. a new air conditioning system is part of a million dollar overhaul sheriff phil sims is overseeing at the jail. it should be in place in the coming weeks. but for now, prance has a lot to deal with. prance- "usually by the time i get out of the vehicle when i arrive here somebody is telling me something is not working. its just the cost of battle because of the heat." deputies tell me air conditioning units are a priority during the renovations-- right after the work on the roof is finished 2 new units are coming in, plumbers will head in to fix leaks, and crews will patch up holes in the walls. live in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31 news.