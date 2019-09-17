Speech to Text for Local law enforcement reacts to Tuscaloosa fallen officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon... law enforcement agencies across the state are mourning tuscaloosa police officer dornell cousette. he was shot and killed while serving a felony warrant last night. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin learned how police here in north alabama will honor him. lt. donny shaw, fraternal order of police "just brings home the fact that on any day that may be normal to you or anyone else that something as this ..you could face that you could be injured and you could die in the line of duty." lieutenant donny shaw isn't only the spokesman for the madison county sheriff's office ... he's also the local fraternal order of police president. he told me monday night's shooting happened while officer dornell cousette was carrying out a normal task for any officer ... serving a warrant. and while any law enforcement officer can identify with the danger, the death hits particularly close to home for curtis summerville, the state trooper spokesman in huntsville. trooper curtis summerville, alabama law enforcement agency, "prior to me becoming an alabama state trooper i was a tuscaloosa police officer. " i worked there some years ago. you basically have good people there and some people who tend to do things they shoudn't do." trooper summerville said he didn't know officer cousette but he knows the streets he worked and is saddened by the loss of his brother in blue. trooper curtis summerville, alabama law enforcement agency, "as soon as they said this incident happened i immediately knew what street it was on because i worked that particular district of tuscaloosa " " shaw said cousette is the fourth officer in the state this year to be shot and killed in the line of duty. he hopes the violence against law enforcement stops. lt. donny shaw, fraternal order of police"we would hope that it would spread a message that this is the wrong thing to do. this is the wrong way to react to law enforcement interactions and that there are other alternatives that a person such as this suspect can take in order to have a different outcome to the situation." syd "shaw said once funeral arrangements are announced they'll send honor guards to the officer's funeral. in madison county sm waay 31 news." shaw shared - since 18-80 - 23 officers have died in the line of duty in madison county. that includes the sheriff's office, huntsville and madison police along with smaller agencies in communities. the pain of losing an officer is something too familiar to law enforcement here in alabama. cousette's death marks the fifth in the line of duty this year. four have died by gunfire, and one in a car crash. birmingham police sergeant - wytasha carter - was killed in early january.. then one week later mobile officer sean tuder was killed. auburn officer william buechner was killed in may. and monroe county deputy julius daily died in a car crash in june. governor kay ivey has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of officer cousette's burial. that day has yet to be announced. the governor was one of many state officials to offer condolences to the fallen officer's loved ones. she said - quote - "i'm deeply saddened to hear tuscaloosa police officer dornell cousette was tragically killed in the line of duty last night. my heartfelt prayers are with this hero's family, his comrades, & the city of tuscaloosa." united states attorney jay town -- who represents the northern district of alabama -- also voiced his sadness. in a statement he said cousette's watch has "come too soon." he continued by offering thoughts and prayers to the officers family and comrades -- and said " this is yet another heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our brave men