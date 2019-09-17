Speech to Text for Alabama Police Departments react to Officer's death

news. the pain of losing an officer is something too familiar to law enforcement here in alabama. in total -- 4 officers have died in the line of duty in 2019. . according to the national law enforcement officers memorial fund... three of the alabama officers died by gunfire, and one in a car crash. birmingham police sergeant - wytasha carter - died in early january. then one week later mobile officer sean tuder was killed. auburn officer william buechner died in may. and monroe county sheriff's deputy julius daily died in a car crash. several departments have already posted their condolences to social media. florence police tweeted: "our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the tuscaloosa police department, especially the officer shot in the line of duty." muscle shoals police had a similar message saying "our thoughts and prayers are with the tuscaloosa police department." birmingham police were the first to lose an officer in alabama this year.. they tweeted: "the birmingham police department is completely saddened by the loss of tuscaloosa police officer dornell cousette. our thoughts and prayers are with the t-p-d and the officer's family." we've reached out to the governor's office to see if flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff to honor officer cousette. this morning