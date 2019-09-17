Speech to Text for Officer Killed in Tuscaloosa

this morning the tuscaloosa police department is mourning the loss of one of their own officials tell us officer dornell cousette was shot and killed monday night while responding to a call. his death not only impacting hos department... but as ca waay 31's casey albritton is live with how other police departments are responding. casey? marie...pat... all last night through this morning people are posting on social media, honoring officer cousette... and other local police departments are sending their prayers to tuscaloosa. the tuscaloosa police cheif tells us cousette responded to a call around 6:23 p-m when the suspect ran inside a home, the officer followed. police say cousette was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. take a look at this... tuscaloosa sheriff's office made this post on facebook... saying they are saddened by the loss of the officer and they are sending thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and the tuscaloosa police department for this tragic loss. others have also posted on social media. the mayor of tuscaloosa said this: we see heroes on the big screen. actors who portray roles that are heroic, and strong, and inspired. in our community, our heroes wear the police uniform of the tuscaloosa police department. tonight one of our heroes has died in the line of duty. protecting our city. in the past madison county sheriff's office, madison police and huntsville police have all sent honor guard officers to funerals of those who have died in the line of duty. in may of this year, honor guard officers were sent to the funeral of an auburn officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. we have reached out to madison county sheriff's office, madison p-d, and huntsville p-d to see what their response is and if they will be sending anyone to the funeral. we will let you know when we hear back. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31