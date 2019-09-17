Clear

Riverton Elementary Outdoor Class

Outdoor classroom for elementary school

one madison county school has a little bit more money to help build an outdoor classroom. riverton elementary school is the only school in the state to be awarded a 25- thousand dollar grant from the bayer corporation. the school will use the funds to help them build an outdoor observatory. principal jeff malone says moving the classroom outside makes for a more fun and interactive learning environment. "two things that i've always loved is being outside and education, so this is an opportunity to bring the learning outdoors." malone says they've already started construction of the classroom. they plan to have it finished before the children go on
