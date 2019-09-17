Speech to Text for Lockheed Martin Bringing More Jobs

their own. more jobs are coming to courtland and huntsville-- this comes after lockheed martin broke ground on their new hypersonics manufacturing facility in courtland yesterday. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on how it could impact north alabama. casey? lockheed martin says their new facility will bring 72 jobs to the courtland area... and 200 jobs right here to this building in huntsville. and people in courtland say this could be beneficial for their community. the company broke ground on the new facility with the help of high-level dignitaries, including governor kay ivey, senator richard shelby, and the u-s army's chief of staff. the facility will be used to build and test hypersonic missiles and equipment that's aimed at protecting our country. lockheed martin says their manufacturing facility in courtland will be working directly with their engineering facility in huntsville on military defense technologies. they also say all 272 jobs will pay around 70 thousand dollars. one woman i spoke to has lived in courtland her whole life... she describes the area as a ghost town... and says the new facility could grow the community hopefully it will bring in some people who might be interested in opening up some small businesses and attract more people to our historical town. lockheed martin officials tell me there are two buildings that will be part of the courtland facility... the first one will be built by february of 2020 and the other one should be completed a year after that. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay