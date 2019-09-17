Speech to Text for Verizon Armed Robbery

is ever issued. held at gunpoint. at this hour... madison police tell us 4-armed robbers are on the run. they targeted the verizon store on madison boulevard less than 24 hours ago. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live at the verizon store now. rodneya the employees... understandbly shaken up after the event. pat...marie...the two employees working when the robbery happened told us they were zip tied along with a customer. the suspects -- three men and one woman -- got away. madison police tell us they got to the verizon store around two-30 monday afternoon. the four suspects helped themselves to merchandise -- and store employees said they stole money and phones. they then got away. we talked to a woman who works at a nearby store. she told us she talked to one of the verizon employees and thought he was joking when he said the store was robbed at gunpoint -- but she soon realized it was no joke at all. well he had a zip tie around his arm..... and then i heard all the police cars right now madison police doesn't have any leads on those four suspects. the verizon store closed for the day after the robbery -- it's unclear if they'll be back open today. reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news.