Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we start with waay 31's rodneya ross.. madison police are searching for four people they say robbed a verizon store at gunpoint. they tell us three men and one woman robbed the store on madison boulevard near hughes road. employees who were in the store told us the robbers tied them up with zip ties and stole phones and money. madison police are continuing to investigate. casey... more jobs are coming to huntsville and courtland yesterday lockheed martin broke ground on their new hypersonics manufacturing facility in courtland officials say it will bring 72 jobs to courtland and 200 jobs to huntsvillle all paying about $70 thousand dollars. leaders say the first building of the facility will be completed by february of 2020 and the second will be built a year after that. marie this morning a tuscaloosa police officer is dead after being shot in the line of duty. the tuscaloosa police department identified him as officer dornellcousett e. he's the 4th officer to die in alabama this year. several north alabama law enforcement agencies will drape their badges in his honor. today madison county schools will announce its 5 candidates for superintendent. the district has been without a permanent superintendent since july. that's when matt massey stepped down to become president of the upcoming alabama school of cyber technology and engineering in huntsville. deputy superintendent, doctor mark minskey, is filling the role in the interim. every county in alabama is under a "fire danger advisory" becaus of persistent unseasonably high temperatures and current drought conditions. there are no current burn restrictions in place. but the alabama forestry commission urges people to delay outdoor burning until