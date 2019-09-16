Speech to Text for Suspects on the loose after armed robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 10 -- 4 suspects are still on the run after an armed robbery at a verizon store in madison. madison police say two employees were held at gunpoint this afternoon, in broad daylight. thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live at the store that quickly turned into a frightening crime scene. the two verizon employees involved told me they were zip tied.... and held at gunpoint by 4 people. this is the latest in a growing list of unsolved robberies throughout north alabama. no arrests have been made in at least 5 of those cases in the last month and that's why people are on their toes. take sot: cynthia valentin - works nearby verizon "scary..... made me nervous....i really didn't believe him at first. i thought he was just playing with me" cynthia valentin works near the verizon store on madison boulevard. she couldn't tell if a verizon employee was messing with her after he explained he was just held at gunpoint. she quickly learned it was all too real. take sot: cynthia valentin - works nearby verizon "well he had a zip tie around his arm..... and then i heard all the police cars" madison police arrived at the verizon around 2:30 after they say 4 suspects, 3 men and a female, held store employees at gunpoint while they robbed the store. police said merchandise was stolen, but employees told me phones and money were also taken. the employees did not want to speak on camera but also told me the two of them and a customer were zip tied inside the store. valentin is shocked this all happened in the middle of the day. take sot: cynthia valentin - works nearby verizon "like who does that? it's broad day light!" this is the latest in a string of armed robberies in madison and limestone counties. you're looking at surveillance video from friday's armed robbery at metro p-c-s in south huntsville. at the beginning of the month, huntsville police say a rosie's delivery driver was attacked by 4 men. one had a gun and demanded the driver's wallet. investigators are also trying to find out if those attacks are related to a robbery at a dollar general in the madison county and a game stop in athens. i asked madison police captain john stringer if the verizon robbery could be connected, he said there is a possibility but right now it's unclear. valentin is glad nobody in the area was hurt. take sot: cynthia valentin - works nearby verizon "for everyone in the plaza, i mean cause they could have went into any one of these businesses" madison police tell me they do not have a track on where the 4 suspects in this armed robbery could have gone. the verizon store was closed immediately for the rest of the day - its unclear when it will re open. reporting live in madison -- sd -- waay31