Speech to Text for 09/16/19 Late Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

system. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. the start of the work week brought us another triple digit afternoon. if it's any consolation to the unseasonably hot temperatures we've been seeing, a cold front is moving through tuesday into wednesday. no, it won't bring that much desired fall chill, but it will knock highs down to near 90 for the end of the week, in addition to lows in the lower 60s saturday morning. this cold front will be yet another dry one. aside from the wind shift, you'll barely be able to notice it's arrival until thursday afternoon. rain chances are minimal...to say the least, over the next 7 days. in fact, the next best chance of rain in the forecast is 20% next monday, this time coinciding with another cold front. behind that front, it will finally start feeling a little like fall as temperatures drop to the 80s for highs. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show. the women honoring women event is just around the corner. i sat down with one of the five women being honored at the event.... how she's using her life experience to inspire other women in our community. we are just a few days away from the women's economic development council's - women honoring women annual event. waay 31 is a proud sponoser. i sat down with one of the 5 honorees dr. belinda savage- edwards. dr. savage-edwards is a neurologist in huntsville. she gives people who suffer from alzheimer's, parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis hope.