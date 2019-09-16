Speech to Text for "Sign Guy" Spreads Suicide Awareness Message

you may have seen this guy in the area of highway 72 and hughes road. he holds up signs that offer encouragement to anyone driving by. waay 31's ashley carter found out the story, behind the message caleb snell, "the sign guy": "i was done, i was done with life." caleb snell says he fell into a deep depression about a year ago, and wanted to take his own life. one day while he was driving ... he says he felt god give him a message to keep going. caleb snell,"the sign guy": "i felt him, what i believe god saying to stand in that intersection with a sign that says you are loved, that was all i felt so i got up and did it." snell, who calls himself "the sign guy" ... first held up a sign that said "you are loved." he told me, that would be the final thing he did ... he thought of the sign as his suicide letter. but...after holding up the sign for a week...those three words started to speak to him. before he knew it he found himself climbing out of his depression and enjoying life again. now...snell feels like it is his calling to spread the message of "you are loved" and other positive messages all over town. and people like this guy.... a stranger, who wandered out of the walgreens just to give him a hug ... never fail to show their appreciation. caleb snell,"the sign guy": "i've been really blessed by being able to be able to help more than a few people by just talking to them and letting them know that they're not alone that there is somebody else that struggles with this depression thing." snell offers only one bit of advice for others ... caleb snell, "the sign guy" "i truly believe if you want to make your life better if you want to overcome depression, make someone else's life better, find a way to make someone else's life better because that's were true happiness lies." and that's why he's on his personal mission to spread love... in madison...ashley carter...waay 31 news. snell says he hopes to one day be able to do this full time snell says he