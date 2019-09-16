Speech to Text for Distracted Drivers Endanger Road Workers' Safety

to one day be able to do this full time the number of injuries and deaths in alabama work zones is up - and that number could rise as more projects are happening payed for by the increased gas tax. tonight a morgan county commissioner is trying to keep those sites safer for construction workers. waay 31's shosh bedrosian explains how. dan-najahe, i spoke with one construction worker today who told me hes having to work double jobs in order to protect the construction site and those working on it. ray miller, construction worker in morgan county , "i hope that people would slow down enough and set their phones down. whatever they're doing is not more important than driving that vehicle" ray miller has been working for the morgan county district three road department for nearly 25 years. he tells me he usually would be working in the truck on this site only, but he now has to double the work by having to control the traffic flow on construction sites too. ray miller, construction worker in morgan county , "i mean we gotta be out here. and people want us to fix these things but they don't want us to hold them up either" chris gandy, supervisor for morgan county district 3 road department "we spend a lot more time trying to warn drivers of work areas than what we're used to.