Speech to Text for Women Honoring Women: Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the women honoring women event is coming up soon and najahe you've gotten a chance to sit down with each one of the five honorees and tell their stories over the last few weeks. that's right. one of the women being honored is dr. belinda savage- edwards. she is neurology specialist here in huntsville. i found out how she is using her life experience and more than 20 years in practice - to help other women pursue their dreams of a career in the medical field. as a neurologist, dr. belinda savage-edwards gives people who suffer from alzheimer's, parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis hope. she also specializes in helping people heal from a number of different neurological conditions. 7:34:14:15 as a neurologist, i see the patients as having the answers. it's like a puzzle and we have to put the pieces of the puzzle. dr. savage-edwards' runs the rehabilitation and neurological services center in huntsville with her husband. they've been in practice together for more and two decades. but her journey to where she is today wasn't easy. she told me watching her mother's perseverance in the face of adversity as a child - gave her the will power to never give up. 7:24:48:03 my mother was single, but what i saw...she was my mentor personally. because what i saw was her determination. she got up everyday, she went to work. she made sure we were in school. i'm the oldest of 3, she made sure that no was not in our vocabulary. she didn't have a college education, but she wanted to make sure that we did and knew the value of a college education. dr. savage-edwards told me even in the hardest of times and at a very young age she knew she wanted to practice medicine. dr. belinda savage-edwards 7:22:13:08 i have known that i wanted to be a doctor since the age of nine when one of my cousins was in the hospital and children's hospital her pediatrician, i just thought he was the nicest person. that was probably my first encounter with a doctor. dr. savage-edwards told me as she worked to get her doctoral degree, she noticed a lack of female mentors in her field. 7:23:05:27 but nothing in life is easy. i always say, anything worth having is worth working for. so, it wasn't easy because i didn't have those mentors or someone that i knew personally who was a doctor and who i could tell to take this path, don't take this path, to do this or to do that. dr. savage-edwards dedicates a lot time to making sure other young women in our community have someone to mentor them in the medial field. she offers this advice to anyone with big dreams. "to whom much is given much is required. and i feel that i have been given a lot so i have a lot of work to do." and that's what i do i base my life on helping people, i help people for a living. we thank dr. belinda savage- edwards for her life changing contribution to help people in our community... and for her investment in the future of others. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the wedc foundation and the women honoring women event. it's thursday, september 19th at the von braun center at 5:30 p.m. i will be the evening emcee. money raised from the event will go to scholarships