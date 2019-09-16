Speech to Text for Youth Programs May Be Reduced Due To Lack Of Space

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... decatur youth services needs more space or they may have to reduce some of the programs they offer students. they were housed in the former brook-haven middle school building but had to evacuate after the building was condemned. waay-31s alexis scott had the chance to speak with the program coordinator about the challenges they're facing this school year. decatur youth services had more than enough rooms to do what they needed freely here at the former brookhaven middle school. now... they're down to only 3 classrooms to work in and more than a thousand kids to help. lemzel johnson, lead program coordinator "it was really a shock to us and really a hard blow, but it didn't knock us out," that is what lemzel johnson told me keeps the staff at decatur youth services motivated. johnson told me since loosing classroom space when the former middle school was closed due to health hazards ... they are now having to change the way they view their programs. lemzel johnson, lead program coordinator "a lot of momentum had started because we had been there for a year and so you're looking at the momentum that had already been created," johnson told me they don't want to short change any of the at risk youth they serve. so for now, they are making scheduling changes so they don"t have to cut any programs. for now they have to make due with using one classroom at the youth services building and two classrooms open at the aquadome recreational center next door. they're hoping things will change soon. reporting live