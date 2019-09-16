Speech to Text for City To Become Lockheed Martin's Hypersonic HQ

lockheed martin is making huntsville its hypersconic headquarters. in the last few hours - the company said it's expanding its huntsville facility. it came just hours after a ground-breaking in courtland, that will create more than 70-jobs. thank you for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe shermann. waay 31's ashley carter is live to explain what this means for north alabama. dan...najahe congressman mo brooks and mayor tommy battle describe this expansion as a "win" for the city and a major move towards the economic development in huntsville tommy battle, mayor of huntsville: "think about it 200 jobs at 100,000 a job you know you add 20 million dollars to the economy year in and year out." and that is why mayor tommy battle says he couldn't be happier the company is expanding its huntsville facility. executive vice president of lockheed martin...rick ambrose....said choosing to expand in huntsville was a no brainer. rick ambrose, vp lockheed martin: "this area is very special to us because it's been contributing to the success of lockheed martin for over 50 years." the company will design, build and test hypersonic missiles. mayor battle renewed his call to make redstone arsenal the home of the new military branch, space force. he said the hypersonic technology used by lockheed martin, complements the work already being done at the arsenal. tommy battle, mayor of huntsville: "more engineers that breed professionals per capita than anywhere else in the us, second largest research park in america, we're tied right into redstone arsenal where we're doing the aviation for the army, where we're doing missle defense -85% of america's missle defense, where smdc is tracking space assets and doing missle work on a day to day basis when you put all that together, it's a perfect place for lockheed to locate." ambrose says they are currently in the process of hiring for those 200 positions today. they're hiring managers and engineers for the huntsville facility. in huntsville ashley carter waay 31