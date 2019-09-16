Speech to Text for Damage Caused By Storage Fire

an investigation is underway after 15 storage units were destroyed in a fire. a neighbor shared these pictures of the units on fire. it happened sunday night at riverton mini storage on winchester road just across the street from the elementary school. waay 31's sydney martin is live near the building tonight after getting a look at the damage. dan, najahe- it's hard to see the damage left behind here from the street, but neighbors showed me they're view of the storage units that were bulldozed after the fire. kathy mcdougal, neighbor, "we saw the smoke coming up over the trees and i commented to my husband i hope that's not our house but it was right behind our house." kathy mcdogual shared with me her family was on their way home from running errands when they saw smoke in the area...they came home to discover the storage units that back up to their house were on fire and flames were shooting into the sky. kathy mcdougal, neighbor, "they were pretty high. they were probably about 10 or 15 feet." the moores mill volunteer fire department said 15 units were destroyed but only 10 of the units were occupied. huntsville fire and rescue shared they also responded and help fight the fire. neighbors told us they're happy it didn't spread and impact any of their homes. "we were afraid those trees might catch on fire, but they never did catch on fire." now the units have been bulldozed..and neighbors said although the people renting the impacted units lost all their stuff, they are relieved the fire didn't spread. "i'm glad they came out and bulldozed it and put water on it again. i was rather afraid of it starting up again during the night." tonight- the owner of the storage place said it is still closed. the cause of the fire is still under investigation. live in madison county sm waay