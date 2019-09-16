Speech to Text for Parole Board Leaders On Paid Leave

the waay-31 i-team is pushing governor kay ivey for answers, about how she's fixing alabama's broken parole system. i'm najahe sherman i'm dan shaffer. we know the governor's already made changes - but we wanted to know why three employees are basically sitting at home and collecting a paycheck, on the taxpayer's dime. waay31's breken terry is live to show us what happened when she pushed the governor for answers. breken? governor ivey told us that judge chargles graddick, whom she appointed to lead the parole board, is making a lot of changes he's postponed more than 600 parole hearings because board leaders did nothing to get in compliance with a new law, mandating victims' families be notified ... despite having four months to do so. governor kay ivey made a visit to colbert county to talk about her rebuild alabama plan. it's now been two weeks since judge charles graddick put the board's former executive director eddie cook, assistant executive director chris norman, and personnel director belinda johnson on paid leave pending disciplinary proceedings. we asked ivey why tax payers are still paying the salaries of three people who did nothing to get in compliance with the parole act... specifically then-executive director eddie cook. me: why are we paying for him? he did nothing to get in compliance with this law? ivey:mr. graddick is going to address that. for the last year the waay31 i-team did extensive investigations on the parole board's failures of not following their own policies, like not notifying victims, having early parole hearings, and even letting out violent inmates. lyn head, the current parole board chairperson, even spoke against the parole act that holds them accountable by law. head's term expired in july. me: why is she still there? ivey: well her term expires or will soon expire and we will address that at that point in time but we have appointed a new executive director at the board of pardons and paroles charles graddick and he's making a major effort to straighten a lot of stuff out over there. but head's term expired july first, and we've been asking her office since then why head is still in place or if they even plan on making a new appointment. it's unclear if ivey just forgot head's term expired more than two months ago judge graddick's team told us they have a ton of issues to fix at the parole board. they are starting with properly notifying victims 30 days in advance of parole hearings. we did ask them if they have found any other flaws in the system or what will happen to the three higher ups on paid leave. they told us they're still collecting information and will keep us updated. live in flo bt