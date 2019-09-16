Speech to Text for Playground outside Decatur preschool burns down

a decatur pre-school vows to move forward after a fire forced it to tear down a playground. a viewer sent this video to waay 31, showing the playground burning saturday night. waay-31s alexis scott shows us the pre-school's next steps, and updates us on the investigation. workers here at the vivian turner early learning center tell me they keep these gates open ... so neighborhood kids can come here and play any time. but that could also be how someone came in here and started the fire. kim dodd, director of children's services "we're just going to do what we need to do and that is serve children in a beautiful setting and make sure they're healthy and safe," kim dodd is the director of the vivan turner early learning center. she told me when she got the call and showed up saturday night ... she couldn't believe what she was looking at. kim dodd, director of children's services "wow, and disappointing. but i never for a moment... it didn't stop much at all because i knew that we have two playgrounds," the center opened as normal monday morning. and even with the possibility of an arsonist on the loose, dodd says she's not ready to lock the gates just yet. kim dodd, director of children's services "we care about the families and we care about the children and so we're welcoming families and we know the purpose and it wasn't going to stop us for a minute," dodd told me they are going to rebuild this portion of their playground soon but for now... they want to keep this area safe enough so the kids can continue to play outside. reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news the decatur fire marshal says someone may have started the fire, unintentionally. the decatur fire marshal says someone may have started the fire, unintentionally. investigators are going over surveillance