Speech to Text for Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new weapons facility in Courtland

than an hour! new information! lockheed martin is expanding in huntsville! officials from the company and the city made the announcement this afternoon. lockheed martin will add 200 new jobs. those workers will be in management and engineering, for their hypersonic strike work unit. the announcement came just hours after lockheed martin broke ground in courtland. they're building a facility where those hypsersonic missiles will be built and tested. and it will create 72 high- paying jobs. waay 31's casey albritton has reaction from the community. "by february of 2020, this area behind me will be filled with brand new hypersonics manufacturing facility and lockheed martin says this new building will bring more people to courtland." peggy hazle/ resident "courtland's just a small, bedroom-like community. we have a lot of older people who live here." peggy hazle has lived in courtland her whole life... and she describes the area as a ghost town. peggy hazle/ resident "i would like to see it grow somewhat, get some improved schools in our area and bring in some more folks." she says the majority of people who live here are retired... and she is excited to hear the new lockheed martin hypersonics facility is being built in her lawrence county hometown. peggy hazle/ resident "hopefully it would bring in some more young people and rejuvenate our community." employees at the facility will build and test hypersonic missiles and equipment. monday's ground- breaking ceremony brought in high-level dignitaries, including governor kay ivey, senator richard shelby, and the u-s army's chief of staff. gen. james mcconville/u.s. army chief of staff "it will enable our nation to compete with, deter, and if necessary , defeat any adversary who wishes our nation harm" rep. mo brooks/ alabama "this is a win for the united states of america because our community here in the tennessee valley, we're going to be building a weapons system that is unmatched in human history." both lockheed martin and residents say this facility could help courtland grow. eric sherff/ vp of hypersonic strike programs "the individual that we hire, their children will want to come work for lockheed martin as well and hopefully grow a community." peggy hazle/ resident "hopefully it will bring in some people who might be interested in opening up some small businesses and attract more people to our historical town." "lockheed martin officials tell me in february of 2020 the first building of the facility built and then a year after that the second building will be finished. reporting in courtland, casey albritton, waay 31 news." those 72-jobs will pay about 70-thousand dollars each! we looked at census data from 2018 - and found the average family in lawrence county brings in about 44- thousand dollars a year. that's 6-percent less than the state