Speech to Text for Huntsville police: Suspects involved in another robbery

take a look at your screen. you're looking at the terrifying moment - as a metro p-c-s employee is robbed at gunpoint in huntsville! police tell waay 31 they believe the men behind the robbery on friday might also be responsible for four others in huntsville, madison county and athens. waay 31's sydney martin learned huntsville police are hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the video. jack daniel, lives in huntsville, "i think they're crazy. they'll eventually catch them. they always do." a huntsville man told me he hopes police can the find the men who held a metro p-c-s employee at gunpoint as they stole from the register and the store's safe. police said they're working to determine if it's the same men you see in these surveillance photos from a game stop robbery in huntsville back in august. those aren't the only crimes police think the men might be connected to. police said they're working to determine if they're connected to 3 other crimes. jack daniel, lives in huntsville, "they'll eventually make a slip up. because you can't fix stupid and that's totally stupid. investigators with huntsville police are working with the madison county sheriff's office and athens police to determine if the men are also responsible for a robbery at a dollar general in the county and a game stop in athens. daniel told me he's relieved no one has been hurt in any of the robberies but thinks if it continues that could change. jack daniel, lives in huntsville, "if they come up against the wrong person who has a gun they may." syd, "huntsill and athens police along with the the madison county sheriff's office said the suspects also robbed one customer after robbing a dollar general. the pair unsuccessfully tried to rob another